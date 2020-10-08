The international transfer window is done for another summer – as we still have domestic acquisitions that can take place – and there have been a number of talking points to have arisen.

There have been some clubs who have arguably done extremely well, with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal likely to be considered as some of those to have conducted the right business for the vast part. However, there have been some clubs that have failed to make the additions they needed – Manchester United stands out.

So, who have been some of the strangest/worst Premier League deadline deals:

Edinson Cavani

Let’s start with the obvious, Edinson Cavani can not have been a top target for Manchester United this season as the Uruguayan has been a free agent for months. Unfortunately, this deal stinks of a panic buy and perhaps outdoes the late deal the Red Devils did for Falcao…

If it works, then great, but there will be a huge fear that he will end up being a huge waste of money.

Falcao

Speaking of the Colombian earlier and Manchester United’s fascination of signing old experienced strikers, Falcao may have started the trend. There is no doubting the ability the South American once had, however he arrived in the Premier League when it was far too late and only managed four goals in his 29 outings. He did not fare that much better at Chelsea, either.

Papy Djilobodji

Chelsea have had their fair share of awful deadline day signings and Papy Djilobodji will be just one of a handful of names that can be picked from a hat. The Blues were in dire need of new defenders ahead of the 2015/16 Premier League season, which saw them pluck for Djiliobodji from Nantes.

However, the defender would go on to represent Chelsea for no more than a few minutes – yes, minutes – before sealing an £8m move to Sunderland which ended in disaster for the Black Cats.

Andy Carroll

With Fernando Torres leaving for Chelsea (another deal that did not go quite to plan), Liverpool were left trying to find a striker to replace their prolific Spaniard with a few moments. The Reds decided Andy Carroll was the man for them, however things certainly did not go to plan after his £35m move. He managed just 11 goals for the Anfield outfit.