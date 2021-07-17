Want to play an easy card game and one that features some of the best football players the current game has to offer? Of course you do!

Top Trumps: World Football Stars is one of many themes available within the popular game franchise, however it is also one of the best for those who love to celebrate all things football!

Each game played will take players through a wide range of different emotions as there will be joy and jubilation for those who are able to win their hands, whilst those that lose will go through the despair that losing will bring them.

There are a total of 30 players available in a pack of Top Trumps: World Football Stars, with each of the individuals selected being amongst the best players to currently play the much-loved sport.

They include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante and many, many other superstars, whilst each card comes equipped with a photo of them that has been produced with the highest quality possible.

In addition to the striking image used, there are a number of different stats that can be used when playing a round of Top Trumps: World Football Stars with a friend or family member. These include the player’s number of international caps, their total goals, the number of trophies that they have been able to win, the year of their birth and the Top Trumps rating that has been provided to them. In addition, there is a small biography that can make things educational, as well as enjoyable!

There are a couple of rules that need to be followed when playing Top Trumps, however they are incredibly simple to learn and pick up, whilst those who have played a game like this will be able to instantly play Top Trumps: World Football Stars as soon as they receive the pack of cards!

The rules are as follows:

Before playing, simply shuffle the deck of 30 superstar footballers and then deal them face down to each person who is playing.

Players are only permitted to be able to look at their top card and can not look at any of the other cards that they may have.

Once the top card has been drawn, the person who goes first will be required to try and beat the others playing by calling out their best stat.

The other players will then reveal whether they will be able to beat it or if they have been defeated in that particular round.

The winner is the person that has the highest value and they will then collect all of the cards that were in play for that round.

The overall winner will be the first person to collect all of the cards!

With so many simple rules attached to the game, and the fact that even more football can be enjoyed, Top Trumps: World Football Stars is a game that can only be considered a must-have for everybody!

This great Top Trumps: World Football Stars game is available at a number of major retailers, including Winning Moves UK, so make sure to get your set now!