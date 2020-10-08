Manchester City hosted Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a penalty ridden game. The hosts came into the game off of a comfortable 3-1 win last weekend, looking to continue a positive start to their Premier League campaign. Meanwhile, Leicester City came to the Etihad looking to make it three wins in three, and go top of the table with a win against the citizens. This tactical analysis will examine both sides and explain how Jamie Vardy and Leicester City were able to expose the mistake-ridden backline of Manchester City.

Lineups

Both sides have sustained injuries already early into the season with the noticeable absences of French centre back Aymeric Laporte and striker Gabriel Jesus for Man City. Meanwhile, Leicester City recently found out their key man Wilfred Ndidi could be out for up to 12 weeks with an abductor injury. Other absences included right-back Ricardo Pereira and recently signed Turkish winger Cengiz Ünder.

Man City’s 4-2-3-1 formation allowed for the front four to interchange positions freely. Also, with Fernandinho and Rodri at the double-pivot, fullbacks Walker and Mendy could push forward whilst City had possession. Leicester sat deep in a 5-4-1 formation. A back 3 of Daniel Amarerty, Çağlar Söyüncü, and the former Manchester United man Jonny Evans. They would look for the outlet of Harvey Barnes out-wide, in the space left unoccupied by the advanced Kyle Walker, or balls into space for the relentless Jamie Vardy.

A match of two halves

Manchester City dominated possession for the first half with control of the ball in the Leicester City half for the first 35 minutes. Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling caused problems early on with their constant interchange of positions in the final third. These tactics of allowing his front four to roam freely looked to be a possible outlet for the opening goal. The first goal, however, would come from a set-piece that was cleared initially by Leicester’s wingback James Justin, but the cleared header fell nicely for Mahrez. He was in the right place at the right time to drill a right-footed shot into the net on the three-minute mark. City continued the pressure and thought that they had scored another goal from a brilliant set-piece cross from De Bruyne to Rodri. But the goal didn’t count as Rodri was offside. Shortly after this, the City dominance would drop and Leicester would find their breakthrough.

In the 35th minute, a break would occur lead by the left midfielder Harvey Barnes. The run by James Justin on the outside allowed Barnes to run inside directly at Eric Garcia. Barnes saw Vardy make a run across the young Spanish centre back, so he played the ball ahead of the striker. He was then be unnecessarily pulled down by the fullback Kyle Walker.

Vardy went on to convert the penalty by smashing the ball into the net shortly before halftime. The second half became Leicester’s game as they scored their second goal within the first 10 minutes of the first half, after winning the ball back in the Manchester City half. Nathan Ake tries to clear the ball out and it is headed back by the right-sided centre half Daniel Amartey, directly to Youri Tielemans. Tielemans then provides a give and go with Castagne, who made a brilliant run in behind the Man City backline. Castagne would then go on to provide a low cross for Vardy to flick into the back of the Ederson’s goal.

Leicester’s dominance would carry on throughout the half and another two penalty goals followed by a stroke of brilliance from recently returned James Maddison would bring five goals in for Leicester. A late headed goal brought one back for City, but it was too little too late. With the demolition finished, what exactly had caused this drop from a team that was so dominant in the first 35 minutes?