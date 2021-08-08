Nottingham Forest were ahead 1-0 in the Championship game at St Andrew’s but Coventry City came back to win 2-1.

The match was even in terms of goals until Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 36th minute through Lyle Taylor, who scored, with an assist by Brennan Johnson.

Nottingham Forest looked for a while to be the winners. Nine minutes left to play, Coventry City’s Viktor Gyökeres equalised as he scored, with an assist by Ben Sheaf.

The deciding goal came in the 90th minute, when Kyle McFadzean scored a 2-1 for Coventry City. The team had then turned the match around.

Next up, Coventry face Barnsley at Oakwell. Nottingham take on Bournemouth at home. Both games are played on Saturday.