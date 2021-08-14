Carlisle took the lead before the first half in the England League Two game against Swindon on Saturday. In the second half, Swindon’s efforts bore no fruit and the game finished 2-1 (2-1) to the away side.

The visiting team Carlisle scored the first goal when Joe Riley scored after 13 minutes, making it 1-0.

Swindon equalised to make it 1-1 after half an hour’s play as Romoney Crichlow-Noble scored.

Carlisle took the lead just before the half-time whistle as Tristan Abrahams scored. The teams were unable to score in the second half and the game ended with a 2-1 win for Carlisle.

In the next round on Tuesday, Swindon face Tranmere at home, while Carlisle host Port Vale.