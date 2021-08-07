Luton Town played well in the Championship game at home against Peterborough on Saturday. They steadily steered a 1-0 lead after the second period to a 3-0 win in the end.

There was no real shape to the match until Luton Town took the lead just on the half-hour mark through Elijah Adebayo, who scored, making it 1-0.

In the 68th minute, Harry Cornick scored, to increase the lead for Luton Town.

Luton Town increased the lead even more as Fred Onyedinma scored in the 71st minute. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Luton play Sheffield Utd at home on Saturday. Peterborough will face Derby at home on Saturday.