After a goal from Luis Morales, Levante were 1-0 up at half-time, in their away game against Cadiz in the La Liga. But then, Cadiz clawed their way back into the game and equalised through Espino. The game finished 1-1.

The match was even in terms of goals until Levante took the lead in the 39th minute through Jose Luis Morales, who scored, with an assist by Gonzalo Melero.

The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Alfonso Espino scored a goal for Cadiz. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

Cadiz will host Betis on Friday. Levante will face Madrid at Ciutat de València on Sunday.