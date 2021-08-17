Bradford’s Andy Cook scored a hat-trick against Stevenage in the England League Two. Bradford won the game 4-1 (3-1) at home. Niall Canavan also scored a goal for the winners, while List scored for Stevenage.

The hosts Bradford started the match at pace and took the lead straight away already from the kickoff. After only one minute Andy Cook scored.

Stevenage equalised to make it 1-1, when Elliot List scored, in the 17th minute.

Bradford took the lead after half an hour’s play as Andy Cook scored yet again. This time he found the net.

The team also increased their lead to 3-1, as Andy Cook scored and with this completed his hattrick, in the 38th minute.

The 4-1 goal came right at the end of the game, when Niall Canavan scored a goal for Bradford, what brought the final score to 4-1.

Bradford have seven points while Stevenage have six, as both teams have played three games.

Both teams play again on Saturday, as Bradford host Mansfield at Field Mill and Stevenage host Port Vale.