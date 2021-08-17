Luton Town won 1-0 away to Barnsley in the Championship. The only goal of the game came from Bell in the first half.

The visitors Luton Town started best and were already 0-1 up early in the game. After only 4 minutes Amari Bell netted.

Barnsley have four points while Luton Town have six after three rounds of fixtures.

Barnsley host Queens Park in the next game at home on Saturday at 12:30 pm. The same day Luton will host Birmingham at 3pm.