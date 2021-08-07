Stevenage beat Barrow 1-0 (0-0) at home in the England League Two. Reeves scored the only goal of the game in the second half.

The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Jake Reeves made his mark as he scored to give Stevenage the lead.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when Stevenage host Bristol Rovers and Barrow welcome Hartlepool.