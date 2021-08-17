Bradford were in control from the first to final whistle in the England League Two game against Stevenage on Tuesday. They increased their lead in the second half and in the end won 4-1 (3-1).

Both teams play again on Saturday, as Bradford host Mansfield at Field Mill and Stevenage host Port Vale.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

