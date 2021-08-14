On Saturday in the Championship, an odd goal ended up as the decider in a close game as Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 (1-0).

It was 0-0 until Bournemouth took the lead just before the half-hour mark through David Brooks, who scored, making it 0-1.

Straight after the break, Scott Mckenna found the net and equalised for Nottingham Forest.

With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Bournemouth’s Philip Billing scored and sealed the win. This brought the final score to 2-1.

Bournemouth’s David Brooks was sent off in the 60th minute.

In the next round on Wednesday, Nottingham face Blackburn at home at City Ground, while Bournemouth host Birmingham.