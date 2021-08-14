Watford took control of the Premier League game at home to Aston Villa and were ahead 2-0. The third period saw a spirited fightback from Aston Villa that fell just short and Watford ultimately won the match 3-2.

Watford took an early lead when Emmanuel Dennis scored after 10 minutes, making it 0-1.

The team increased the lead to 2-0 just before the half-time whistle as Ismaila Sarr scored, with an assist by Emmanuel Dennis.

In the 67th minute, Cucho Hernandez scored, with an assist by Tom Cleverley, to increase the lead for Watford.

Aston Villa’s John McGinn also scored in the 70th minute as he scored, from a pass from Leon Bailey.

Aston Villa pulled one back again in the 90th minute of the game when Danny Ings scored. However, the team were unable to make more of an impression. The 3-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

They both play on Saturday, with Watford hosting Brighton at The Amex at 5:30 pm and Villa against Newcastle at 3pm.