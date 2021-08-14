The first-half goal from Frieser was to be the only goal of the game when Barnsley won 1-0 (1-0) at home to Coventry City in the Championship.

The match was even in terms of goals until Barnsley took the lead in the 39th minute through Dominik Frieser, who scored.

The teams play again on Tuesday, with Barnsley hosting Luton at Oakwelland Coventry hosting Blackpool.