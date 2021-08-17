Neither of the teams managed to find the back of the net as the home side Barrow entertained Exeter in the game in the England League Two on Tuesday. The game ended 0-0.
Both teams play again on Saturday, as Barrow host Harrogate at Wetherby Road and Exeter host Bristol Rovers.
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)
- The Data: Bradford win despite comeback by Stevenage - August 17, 2021
- The Stats: Goalless game when Swindon host Tranmere - August 17, 2021
- Stats Zone: Town beat Salford at home - August 17, 2021