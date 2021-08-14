Real Madrid defeated the hometown Alaves 4-1 (0-0) on Saturday in La Liga action.

The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Karim Benzema made his mark as he scored, with an assist by Eden Hazard, to give Real Madrid the lead.

With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Real Madrid’s Nacho scored, from a pass from Luka Modric, and increased their lead.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema scored and increased their lead.

Just three minutes later, it was Joselu who scored ensuring that Alaves reduced the score to 1-3.

The 1-4 goal came in the 90th minute, when Vinicius Junior scored a goal for Real Madrid, with an assist by David Alaba. This brought the final score to 4-1.

In the next round, Alaves take on Mallorca at home at Mendizorrotza on Saturday. Madrid play away to Levante on Sunday.