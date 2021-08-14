Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 (1-0) at home in the Premier League. But Bruno Fernandes stole all the post-match praise after scoring a hat-trick for Man United. Fred and Mason Greenwood scored the remaining goals for the home side, while Ayling scored for Leeds.

It was 0-0 until Manchester United took the lead just on the half-hour mark through Bruno Fernandes, who scored, with an assist by Paul Pogba, making it 1-0.

Straight after the break, Luke Ayling made his mark and equalised for Leeds.

In the 52nd minute, Mason Greenwood scored, with an assist by Paul Pogba, to give Manchester United the lead.

The team increased the lead to 3-1 just two minutes later when Bruno Fernandes scored yet again. This time he scored, with an assist by Paul Pogba.

Six minutes later, with an assist by Victor Lindelöf, it was Bruno Fernandes who scored ensuring that Manchester United increased the lead again, making it 4-1.

Fred also scored in the 68th minute as he scored, from a pass from Paul Pogba. This brought the final score to 5-1.

Man United play Southampton away on Sunday. Leeds will face Everton at home on Saturday.