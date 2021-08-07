The home team Cardiff and the visiting Barnsley claimed a point each with a 1-1 (0-0) draw in the Championship game on Saturday.
The first half finished 0-0 and it took until the 54th minute before Marlon Pack scored to give Cardiff the lead.
In the 69th minute, Toby Sibbick scored, to equalise for Barnsley. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.
In the next round, Cardiff take on Bristol City at home on Saturday. Barnsley play away to Queens Park on Saturday.
