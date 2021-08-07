An even game saw Stoke City just edge out Reading at home in the Championship on Saturday. The game finished 3-2 (2-1) to Stoke City.

There was no real shape to the match until Stoke City took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Nick Powell, who scored, making it 1-0.

The team increased the lead to 2-0 after almost half an hour’s play as Jacob Brown scored.

Reading reduced the score to 2-1 right after this as John Swift scored.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Reading’s Liam Moor scored and equalised.

With five minutes left to play, Stoke City’s Sam Surridge scored the decider as he scored. The 3-2 goal was the last one of the game.

In the next round, Stoke City take on Fulham away on Saturday. Reading play at home to Bristol City on Tuesday.