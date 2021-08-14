Burnley were ahead 1-0 in the Premier League game at Turf Moor but Brighton came back to win 1-2.

The hosts Burnley started best and were already 1-0 up at the start of the game. After only 2 minutes James Tarkowski scored from a pass from Ashley Westwood.

After that, none of the teams managed to score. It took until the 73rd minute before Neal Maupay equalised for Brighton, from a pass from Jakub Moder.

Alexis MacAllister scored the decider, with an assist by Jakub Moder, in the 78th minute. MacAllister then completed the team’s come back. This brought the final score to 1-2.

Burnley host Liverpool in the next game at home on Saturday at 12:30 pm. The same day Brighton will host Watford at 5:30 pm.