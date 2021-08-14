The game at Liberty Stadium on Saturday was to be a goalless affair. Neither the home side Swansea City nor the visiting Sheffield United managed to get their finishing touches in order and the game in the Championship ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.
In the next round, Swansea take on Stoke City at home at Liberty Stadium on Tuesday. Sheffield Utd play away to West Brom on Wednesday.
