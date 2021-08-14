The game at Liberty Stadium on Saturday was to be a goalless affair. Neither the home side Swansea City nor the visiting Sheffield United managed to get their finishing touches in order and the game in the Championship ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

In the next round, Swansea take on Stoke City at home at Liberty Stadium on Tuesday. Sheffield Utd play away to West Brom on Wednesday.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

