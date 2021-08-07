Tranmere won 1-0 at home to Walsall in the England League Two. The only goal of the game came from McManaman in the second half.
The first half finished 0-0, and it took until the 73rd minute before Callum McManaman gave Tranmere the lead as he scored.
Tranmere are set to face Port Vale at Vale Park, while Walsall face Forest Green. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.
