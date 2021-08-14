Neither the home side Arminia Bielefeld nor the visiting Freiburg managed to find the back of the net in the opening game on Saturday. The Bundesliga game finished 0-0.
Both teams play again on Saturday with Arminia Bielefeld hosting Greuther Fürth, and Freiburg host Dortmund.
