Neither the home side Arminia Bielefeld nor the visiting Freiburg managed to find the back of the net in the opening game on Saturday. The Bundesliga game finished 0-0.

Both teams play again on Saturday with Arminia Bielefeld hosting Greuther Fürth, and Freiburg host Dortmund.

