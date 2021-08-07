Neither of the teams managed to find the back of the net as the home side Carlisle entertained Colchester in the opening game in the England League Two on Saturday. The game ended 0-0.
The teams play again on Saturday, with Carlisle hosting Swindon and Colchester hosting Northampton.
