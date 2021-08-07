Rotherham claimed a comfortable win at home against Plymouth in the England League One. The match finished 2-0 (2-0) after goals from Freddie Ladapo and Ben Wiles.

Rotherham started the match best and took the lead when Freddie Ladapo scored after 10 minutes, making it 0-1.

The team also increased their lead to 2-0, as Ben Wiles scored, in the 38th minute. The second half was goalless and the match ended with a 2-0 win for Rotherham.

Plymouth will play against Fleetwood on Saturday. Rotherham will face Sheff Wed on Saturday.