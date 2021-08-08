After a goal from Wilson, Fulham were 1-0 up at half-time, in their home game against Middlesbrough in the Championship. But then, Middlesbrough clawed their way back into the game and equalised through Bola. The game finished 1-1.

There was no real shape to the match until Fulham took the lead just before the half-hour mark through Harry Wilson, who scored, with an assist by Joshua Onomah, making it 1-0.

Marc Bola equalised for Middlesbrough, with an assist by Isaiah Jones, in the 77th minute. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

On Saturday, Fulham will host Huddersfield at Kirklees Stadium and Middlesboro will host Bristol City.