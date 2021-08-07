Neither of the teams managed to find the back of the net as the home side Exeter entertained Bradford in the opening game in the England League Two on Saturday. The game ended 0-0.
On Saturday, Exeter will host Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road and Bradford will host Oldham.
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)
- Data Analysis: No goals in game between Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday - August 7, 2021
- Data Analysis: Strong second half performance enough for Swindon against Scunthorpe - August 7, 2021
- Match Stats: Town beat Rochdale in an even affair - August 7, 2021