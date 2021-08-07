Wycombe Wanderers were victorious home to Accrington in the England League One on Saturday. Despite a 2-0 lead by the second half the match was far from over, and the second half saw Accrington mounting a worthy challenge to Wycombe’s lead but Wycombe were able to hang on till the end and win the match 2-1.

Wycombe Wanderers scored the first goal when Garath McCleary scored after 9 minutes, making it 0-1.

The team increased the lead to 2-0 early in the match when Garath McCleary made his mark as he scored one more time. This occasion he scored in the 15th minute.

The goal that reduced the score to 2-1 came in the final minutes, when Matt Butcher scored a goal for Accrington. Accrington were unable to score any more goals. This brought the final score to 2-1.

In the next round on Saturday, Wycombe face Sunderland away, while Accrington host Milton Keynes.