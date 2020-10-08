The drawing of the groups for the UEFA Europa League 2020/21 competition were recently completed and there have been a number of ties to have been produced that continue to make the club competition as exciting as possible each season.

But what do the groups look like and who could potentially reach the next stage of the tournament?

Group A: AS Roma, BSC Young Boys, CFR Cluj, CSKA-Sofia

Whilst AS Roma are likely to top the group with the players that they have available to them, predicting who could finish second could be anyone’s guess as each of the three teams have the ability to record victories against each other. CFR Cluj, though, might have to be fancied.

Group B: Arsenal, Rapid Wien, Molde, Dundalk

Arsenal should top this group with ease and if they do not, questions would likely have to be asked as to why. Nonetheless, expect Rapid Wien to finish behind them as the Austrian side should also have too much for Molde and Dundalk to manage with.

Group C: Leverkusen, Slavia Praha, H. Beer-Sheva, Nice

Leverkusen should finish first, whilst Nice would likely be expected to come out second, however it would be difficult to rule out Slavia Praha as the Czech Republic outfit have proven they can play well when it comes to continental football.

Group D: Benfica, Standard Liege, Rangers, Lech

One of the more tougher groups to predict, as three teams arguably have a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. Benfica should book their place, whilst Rangers probably look good value for second (or even top), although Standard Liege certainly have enough about them to cause problems.

Group E: PSV, PAOK, Grenada, Omonoia

PSV Eindhoven and Grenada should be heavily favoured by bettors and fans in this particular group, although PAOK could have something to say if one of the other aforementioned teams have a bad start.

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar, Rijeka

As with Group D, three teams have a realistic chance of escaping this group and progressing to the next stage of the competition. SSC Napoli and Real Sociedad would be the favourites on paper, however it would not be wise to rule out Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar before a ball is kicked in the competition.

Group G: Braga, Leicester City, AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Braga and Leicester City should be able to progress from this particular group, although trips to Greece and Ukraine could be huge tests for the Portuguese and English outfits. Nonetheless, their squads appear to have the quality to get past their opponents and book places in the knockout stages of the competition.

Group H: Celtic, Sparta Praha, AC Milan, LOSC Lille

Group H can be considered the ‘Group of Death’ for this upcoming UEFA Europa League tournament, as almost every single team will be within a chance of qualifying. Milan and LOSC Lille will likely be considered to be favourites, however Celtic will be strong contenders throughout the competition. It is difficult to rule out Sparta Praha straight away as well, but they might run out of steam.

Group I: Villarreal, Qarabag, M. Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Villarreal should not have too many problems in securing their place in the next round, whilst Qarabag will probably overcome the other sides to book their place in the knockouts as they have some experience in progressing in the tournament.

Group J: Tottenham Hotspur, Ludogrets, LASK, Antwerp

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur should have no problems winning this group with ease, whilst second place could come between Ludogrets and LASK. The Russians have proven to be difficult challenges in the past, however LASK managed to reach the knockout rounds last season in which they were beaten by Manchester United.

Group K: CSKA Moskva, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord, Wolfsberg

Feyenoord and Wolfsberg are the two stronger teams on paper and should be able to record enough points against CSKA Moskva and Dinamo Zagreb. However, those sides are not easily beat and a surprise or two could be sprung in Group K – perhaps a Group to keep a close eye on.

Group L: Gent, Crvena Zvezda, Hoffenheim, Liberec

Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric is in fine form this season and it would not be a surprise to see him fire the goals in this competition for his side as well. Gent will likely pose a difficult threat, with the Belgians likely to finish above Crvena Zvezda and Liberec.