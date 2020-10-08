The Stadion Energa Gdańsk will play host to the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League final for the upcoming competition, should things run as smoothly as possible.

Of course, Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was supposed to have hosted the 2019/20 edition of the competition’s showpiece, however the situation meant that the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, was used and pushed the Spanish venue down the list – with the stadium set to be used in 2021/22.

Stadion Energa Gdańsk

Stadion Energa Gdańsk is the home venue for Polish Ekstraklasa outfit Lechia Gdańsk and has the ability to hold a crowd of 41,620. That venue is the second-largest in the league, although it is the third biggest in the whole country, although there may be some doubts about whether it will be able to be at full capacity with everything that is still going on around the world.

Nonetheless, the Stadion Energa Gdańsk does have some experience in having a number of eyes watching matches at the venue, as it held a number of matches at the UEFA European Championships in 2012.

Three group stage matches – that each featured the Spain National Football Team, who would go on and win the tournament – and the quarter-final tie between the Germany and Greece National Football Teams – in which the former would win with ease – were all played at the Gdańsk-based stadium, whilst there have also been a host of other events to have taken place over the years.

Who could be playing in the final?

The UEFA Europa League is perhaps a little harder to predict than the UEFA Champions League, however that will not stop fans from speculating about who could potentially win the tournament.

With some of the top Champions League sides potentially entering in the first knockout rounds following a disappointing Group Stage campaign, the competition could see some huge sides join those that make it through the groups.

Nonetheless, there are a host of sides involved in the competition such as England’s Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, Italy’s SSC Napoli, AS Roma and AC Milan, whilst Germany and Spain have some top teams to represent them as well.