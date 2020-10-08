The UEFA Europa League – which was, of course, called the UEFA Cup at one point in the past – has seen a number of quality individuals feature for a plethora of Europe’s best clubs over the years.

But, which players have scored the most goals in the tournament and for which teams have they proven to be successful for? Here are just some of the players to have proven prolific in the tournament when they have featured over the years (all data via TransferMarkt).

Klass-Jan Huntelaar

The Dutch forward – who is still playing at 37-years-old – has managed to score 34 goals in his 52 matches in the competition across a nine-season span. Klass-Jan Huntelaar has bagged those goals for three clubs, having represented Ajax, Schalke 04 and SC Heerenveen.

Henrik Larsson

Celtic legend, Henrik Larsson, led the all-time top scorer charts for the competition for a while as he had managed to record 31 goals in his 45 matches across a similar duration in which Huntelaar has managed so far (9 years). The Swede also managed this feat with three clubs, having represented Celtic, Feyenoord and Helsingborgs in his career.

Falcao

Another top striker of the game, Colombian Falcao has managed to get himself 30 goals in 31 matches – therefore hitting a ratio of nearly one per game! The experienced forward managed this feat with two clubs, having represented Atletico Madrid and Porto in the competition.

Dieter Muller

Dieter Muller may have played a rather long time ago, however the German still remains one of the most prolific to have ever featured in the tournament. The forward managed 29 goals in his 36 matches across three clubs: 1. FC Koln, VfB Stuttgart and FC Girondins Bordeaux.

Artiz Aduriz

Having managed to enter the top five, Artiz Aduriz’s record could be considered to be one of the more impressive in recent years, especially with how the transfer market can be. The Spaniard scored 28 goals in 40 games, which all came for Club Athletic Bilbao. The 36-year-old has recently only just retired from the game as well as he requires a hip-replacement.

Kevin Gameiro

33-year-old Kevin Gameiro has managed to be rather prolific in front of goal when it comes down to appearances in the UEFA Europa League, as the French forward has managed to record 26 goals in 57 appearances for five different clubs. Strasbourg, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Valencia have all benefitted from the former France international’s contributions, although the latter will be hoping he can be as effective in this year’s edition of the UEFA Champions League.