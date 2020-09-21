Monday, September 21, 2020

Match Analysis

Player Scout Reports

Mo Dahoud 2019/20 - scout report - tactical analysis - tactics

Mo Dahoud 2019/20 – scout report

Philipp Von Friesen -
In this scout report, we had an eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Mo Dahoud. The 24-year-old central midfielder goes in his fourth season with Dortmund...
Emily Van Egmond 2019/20 - scout report - tactical analysis tactics

Emily Van Egmond 2019/20 – scout report

Sam Swinerd -
The steady stream of NWSL imports into the FAWSL is showing no signs of stopping. One player that falls into this category is Australian...
David Ayala 2019/20 - scout report - tactical analysis - tactics

David Ayala 2019/20 – scout report

Player Analysis
Marco Grull 2019/20 - scout report - tactical analysis tactics

Marco Grull 2019/20 – scout report

Player Analysis
Jordan Teze 2019/20 - Scout Report Tactics

Jordan Teze 2019/2020 – scout report

Player Analysis
Florian Wirtz 2019/20 - scout report -tactical analysis - tactics

Florian Wirtz 2019/20 – scout report

Analysis

Head Coach Analysis

Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough 2019/20- tactical analysis tactics

Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough 2019/20- tactical analysis

Nathaniel Key -
Middlesbrough, who are staring into the barrel of Championship relegation, sacked Jonathan Woodgate as manager following a 3-0 defeat to Swansea City. In an...
Mauricio Pellegrino at Vélez Sarsfield 2020- tactical analysis tactics

Mauricio Pellegrino at Vélez Sarsfield 2020 – tactical analysis

Carlos Rivera -
Mauricio Pellegrino was a towering defender that helped sides like Valencia and Liverpool win titles, before moving into management. He has had stints in...
Daniel Ramos at Boavista Porto 2019/2020 - tactical analysis tactics

Daniel Ramos at Boavista Porto 2019/2020 – tactical analysis

Analysis

Hope Powell at Brighton 2019/20 – tactical analysis

Head Coach Analysis
James McPake at Dundee FC 19/20 - tactical analysis tactics

James McPake at Dundee FC 19/20 – tactical analysis

Analysis
Steven Gerrard at Rangers 2019/20 – tactical analysis tactics

Steven Gerrard at Rangers 2019/20 – tactical analysis

Head Coach Analysis

Opinion

Liverpool close to signing Bundesliga ace midfielder

Football Bloody Hell -
Having won the Premier League title at a canter, one could be forgiven for thinking that Liverpool would be in party mode right now....

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool’s Not So Secret Weapon

Chris Darwen -
From the Moment Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield, Red’s fans, and football supporters in general, knew that something different was in the air. The...

Sergey Milinkovic-Savic: The unique player with complete abilities

Columnist

10.52 recoveries per 90: Southampton midfielder would be perfect for Tottenham

Columnist

How Fred found an identity at Man United under Ole Gunnar...

Columnist

‘Strong interest’ – 23 y/o has finally come of age at...

Columnist
Ronnie Dog Media Comm. V. // Emiel Hertecantlaan 19a 9290 Berlare - Belgium // BTW (VAT) BE 0693988181
Contact us: chris@totalfootballanalysis.com
© Copyright 2019 - Ronnie Dog Media All Rights Reserved.