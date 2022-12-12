Mario Balotelli: The enigmatic and eccentric wunderkind who fought a battle beyond football

International football should supposedly represent a united nation – a collective that is fighting for success on the world stage. But he was the victim of a backwards culture and critically viewed as an imposter.

One of the most publicised cases surrounding Balotelli’s treatment occurred in November 2019 whilst he was at Brescia. The striker was hounded by a portion of Hellas Verona fans and smashed the ball into the crowd. He tried to walk off the pitch but was persuaded to stay on. To conclude this debacle he scored, as his side lost 2-1.

One month later, three leaders of the extremist-right Forza Nuova [FN] political party displayed a banner outside Juventus’ Allianz Arena aimed at the Brescia target man.

It read, “Mario you’re right, you’re an African.”

The FN members responsible were accused of encouraging racist sentiment and issued a lifelong ban from all of Italy’s sporting arenas.

The anti-immigration and racist rhetoric of small groups within the right wing had rippled into football stadiums. In Italy, politics and football had been at an agonising and confrontational crossroads for years, and Balotelli’s citizenship ignited another painful reminder of this ongoing issue.

Matteo Salvini, an Italian Politician and leader of right-wing Lega Nord, responded to the scenes in Verona. He felt the behaviour should be condemned, which it was, as the leader of the Verona ultras was banned from attending football for 11 years. However, he added that this abuse of Balotelli was “the least of his concerns.”

“Poor, innocent Balotelli, poor star. A person so staid and polite. I condemn every gesture of violence and racism, but I prefer others in the field to Balotelli,” he said. “Italy has other problems.”

Although Salvini highlighted that he condemned racism, his sarcastic referral to Balotelli’s lack of ‘innocence’ can be latched onto and projects an extremely dangerous message that racism is unimportant and somewhat tolerated. Even when Balotelli emerged as the new kid on the block – a fresh, free-scoring and carefree teenager at Inter, he was still subjected to abhorrent abuse. The notion that a player’s personality could elicit racist abuse is damaging and isn’t a strong enough stance against this recurring problem.

To also say that “Italy has other problems” suggests that the issue isn’t prioritised – a lackadaisical and lazy statement that provides no hope for any black footballers in Italy that change is on the horizon.

Serie A acted and launched a new anti-racism campaign, which included ‘no to racism’ posters of three chimpanzees. The anti-discrimination body FARE responded : “These creations are an outrage; they will be counter-productive and continue the dehumanisation of people of African heritage.”

Even supposed attempts of ‘support’ aimed to take a swipe at Balotelli and other black footballers. Romelu Lukaku, Chris Smalling and Kalidou Koulibaly – three far more consummate professionals than Balotelli – had faced similar treatment. It wasn’t the striker’s provocative personality but a far wider, deep-rooted poison that Italian football authorities have drastically failed to find an antidote for.

The uncoachable brilliance of Balotelli

Yet, against a constant backdrop of discrimination, Balotelli still produced flickers of uncoachable brilliance.

His time at Man City was the most productive of his career and equally projected each side of Balotelli’s mercurial persona.

During his first season, he was awarded man of the match in Man City’s FA Cup triumph over Stoke – their first trophy in 35 years. He scored twice during City’s 6-1 demolition of Manchester United and unveiled his infamous ‘Why Always Me?’ t-shirt in his celebration. However, this campaign quickly turned sour and after his fourth red of the 2011/12 season against Arsenal, Mancini declared that Balotelli wouldn’t play for City again. But the manager couldn’t resist throwing in the Italian for their title decider on the final game of the season.

City were drawing 2-2 to QPR but needed to win, otherwise their fierce local rivals would take the league to Old Trafford. The denounced Mario was serenaded into Premier League folklore when he provided the assist for Sergio Aguero’s last-gasp title winning goal. A ceremonial moment, the decisive knockout that ended City’s 44-year wait for the title, set-up by Balotelli.

When he returned to the Serie A and signed for AC Milan in 2013, he registered 12 goals in 13 games – a dream comeback to the league that had tried so desperately to tear him down But what remains extremely telling of his character is that he still retained immense pride to represent his country. His finest international performances came in Euro 2012 and his two goals in Italy’s semi-final victory over Germany epitomised Balotelli in his most devastating, effervescent and outrageous form.

The second – Balotelli sprang Phillip Lahm’s attempted offside trap and lashed home an unsavable strike that rocketed into the top corner. Italy were humbled in the final by Spain, but Balotelli was the joint-top scorer and named in the team of the tournament – another pivotal indication that he was an invaluable asset to the Azzurri. Enigmatic, eccentric, frustrating, but equally loveable and irresistibly talented

Mancini, who had the debatable pleasure of managing Balotelli in Italy and England, made a poignant reminder of the forward’s irrepressible talent: “If Mario is not one of the best players in the world it will be his fault, because he has everything.”

The former Golden Boy is now 32 years old and playing in the Swiss League. Everyone agrees he hasn’t fulfilled his potential and it proposes the burning question – Why? Was it his poor attitude? Did his love of the game most likely dwindle as the racism persisted? That is something only he can answer.

To dissect the minefield of Balotelli’s personality and lack of discipline is a different question altogether.

Italy’s only black footballer was a victim of persistent racist abuse that gained vicious momentum over the years, but in the midst of the chaos and hardship – he never changed.

Never far from the spotlight, for either good or bad reasons, is he an iconic symbol of the modern era, in a sporting, social and political sense.

Enigmatic, eccentric, frustrating, but equally loveable and irresistibly talented, Mario Balotelli undoubtedly left his mark on the Serie A, Premier League and Ligue 1, as well as being one of Italy’s most eye-catching performers since his debut – something the racists can never take away from him.

