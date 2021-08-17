On Tuesday, Crawley Town outlasted Salford in a close encounter, winning 2-1 (1-1) at home the England League Two.

Salford took an early lead when Ian Henderson scored after 7 minutes, making it 1-0.

Crawley Town equalised to make it 1-1, when Ashley Nadesan scored, in the 38th minute.

It took until the 75th minute before Jake Hessenthaler scored the decider. Hessenthaler then completed the team’s come back. The 2-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

Both teams play again on Saturday, as Crawley host Forest Green at The New Lawn and Salford host Swindon.