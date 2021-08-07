The home team Queens Park Rangers and the visiting Millwall got a point each in their Championship meeting. The game finished 1-1 (1-1).

The visiting team Millwall took an early lead when Jed Wallace scored after 11 minutes, making it 1-0.

Queens Park Rangers equalised to make it 1-1 after more than half an hour’s play as Rob Dickie scored. The teams were unable to score in the second half and the game ended 1-1.

Millwall will play against Blackpool on Saturday. Queens Park will face Barnsley on Saturday.