It was a goalless first half in the Championship match between Huddersfield Town and the visitors Preston North End at Kirklees Stadium on Tuesday. But in the second half, Huddersfield took control and ultimately won the game 1-0.

In the 74th minute, Huddersfield Town took a 1-0 lead through an own-goal.

Preston North End have had a sluggish start to the season and are withoutpoints from their first three games. Huddersfield Town claimed their first win.

Both teams play again on Saturday, as Huddersfield host Sheffield Utd at Bramall Lane and Preston host Peterborough.