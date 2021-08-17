Fulham had a 2-0 lead at half-time away against Millwall in Tuesday’s match the Championship. In the third period Millwall edged closer but in the end Fulham was able to see the game off and win 2-1.

The visitors Fulham started the match at pace and took the lead straight away early in the game. After only 3 minutes Aleksandar Mitrovic scored from a pass from Fabio Carvalho.

The team increased the lead to 0-2 early in the match when Fabio Carvalho made his mark as he netted, with an assist by Neeskens Kebano, in the 8th minute.

The goal that reduced the score to 1-2 came right at the end of the game, when Benik Afobe scored a goal for Millwall, with an assist by Matt Smith. Millwall were unable to score any more goals. The 1-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

It was Millwall’s fourth game in a row without a win.

Millwall are now at three points after four games, while Fulham have seven points through three games.

In the next round on Saturday, Millwall face Cardiff away at Cardiff City Stadium, while Fulham host Hull.