Chelsea were in control from the first to final whistle in the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday. They increased their lead in the second half and in the end won 3-0 (2-0).

The match was goalless until Chelsea took the lead in the 27th minute through Marcos Alonso, who scored.

The team increased the lead to 2-0 just before the half-time whistle as Christian Pulisic scored.

Chelsea increased the lead even more as Trevoh Chalobah scored, with an assist by Mateo Kovacic, in the 58th minute. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Palace will play against Brentford on Saturday. Chelsea will face Arsenal on Sunday.