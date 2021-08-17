The only goal of the game came from Saunders in the first half in Bristol Rovers’ victory in the England League Two, as they beat Oldham 1-0 (1-0) at home.

The match was even in terms of goals until Bristol Rovers took the lead in the 35th minute through Harvey Saunders, who scored.

Both teams have had a tough start to the season. Bristol Rovers claimed their first win and Oldham are without points after three games.

The teams play again on Saturday, with Bristol Rovers hosting Exeter at St. James Parkand Oldham hosting Colchester.