The game at St Andrew’s on Saturday was to be a goalless affair. Neither the home side Birmingham City nor the visiting Stoke City managed to get their finishing touches in order and the game in the Championship ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Birmingham will host Bournemouth on Wednesday. Stoke City will face Swansea at Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

