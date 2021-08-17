Coventry City won 1-0 away to Blackpool in the Championship. Gyökeres scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

Coventry City took the lead in added-time in the first half when Viktor Gyökeres netted.

The game was the fourth in a row without a win for Blackpool.

Blackpool have two points after four games, while Coventry City have six points after three games.

Next up, Blackpool face Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium, while Coventry face Reading at home. Both games are set for Saturday.