The away side Forest Green found an odd-goal win in the game against Rochdale. The team won 2-1 (1-0) in the England League Two on Tuesday.

The match was even in terms of goals until Forest Green took the lead in the 33rd minute through Jamille Matt, who netted.

Straight after the break, Alex Newby scored and equalised for Rochdale.

In the 49th minute, Mathew Stevens scored, to give Forest Green the lead. The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Rochdale have had a sluggish start to the season and have only one points from their first three games. Forest Green are on nine points.

On Saturday, Rochdale will host Northampton and Forest Green will host Crawley.