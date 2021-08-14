Northampton won 1-0 away to Colchester in the England League Two. Guthrie scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

Northampton took an early lead when Jon Guthrie scored after 22 minutes, making it 1-0.

Colchester will host Mansfield on Tuesday. Northampton will face Rochdale on Saturday.

Football Bloody Hell
Football Bloody Hell

