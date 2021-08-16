Neither the home side Elche nor the visiting Atlethic Bilbao managed to find the back of the net in the opening game on Monday. The La Liga game finished 0-0.

In the next round, Elche take on Atletico away at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Athletic Club play at home to Barca on Saturday.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR