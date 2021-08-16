Neither the home side Elche nor the visiting Atlethic Bilbao managed to find the back of the net in the opening game on Monday. The La Liga game finished 0-0.
In the next round, Elche take on Atletico away at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Athletic Club play at home to Barca on Saturday.
