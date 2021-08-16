The crowds at Estadio de la Cerámica were not treated to any goals when Villarreal played Granada in the La Liga opening game. The game ended in a goalless draw at 0-0.

Villarreal’s Juan Foyth was sent off in the 82nd minute.

On Saturday, Villarreal face Espanyol and Granada take on Valencia at home.

Football Bloody Hell
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR