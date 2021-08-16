The crowds at Estadio de la Cerámica were not treated to any goals when Villarreal played Granada in the La Liga opening game. The game ended in a goalless draw at 0-0.
Villarreal’s Juan Foyth was sent off in the 82nd minute.
On Saturday, Villarreal face Espanyol and Granada take on Valencia at home.
