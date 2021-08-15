The first-half goal from Niakhate was the only goal of the game. Mainz won 1-0 (1-0) at home to Red Bull Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Mainz started the match best and took the lead when Moussa Niakhate scored after 12 minutes, making it 0-1.
Leipzig will play against Stuttgart on Friday. Mainz will face Bochum on Saturday.
