West Ham were struggling and trailing 1-2 against Newcastle at St James’ Park in the Premier League. But the third period saw the away side West Ham come back to win 4-2.

The hosts Newcastle started the match at pace and took the lead straight away already from the kickoff. After only 5 minutes Callum Wilson scored from a pass from Allan Saint-Maximin.

West Ham equalised to make it 1-1, when Aaron Cresswell scored, with an assist by Pablo Fornals, in the 18th minute.

Newcastle took the lead just before the half-time whistle as Jacob Murphy scored, with an assist by Matt Ritchie.

Straight after the break, Said Benrahma found the net and equalised for West Ham.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, West Ham’s Tomas Soucek scored and gave West Ham the lead.

In the 66th minute, Michail Antonio scored, from a pass from Said Benrahma, to increase the lead for West Ham. The team had then turned the match around. The 2-4 goal was the last goal of the game.

Newcastle will host Villa on Saturday. West Ham will face Leicester at London Stadium on Monday.