Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0 (0-0) at home in the Premier League. The only goal of the game came in the second half through Min Son.
The first half finished 0-0 and it took until the 55th minute before Heung Min Son scored, with an assist by Steven Bergwijn, to make it 1–0 for Tottenham, which was how the game ended.
Tottenham play Wolverhampton away on Sunday. Man City will face Norwich at home on Saturday.
