The away side Atletico Madrid found an odd-goal win in the game against Celta Vigo at Abanca-Balaídos. The team won 2-1 (1-0) in La Liga action on Sunday.

The visiting team Atletico Madrid scored the first goal when Angel Correa scored after 23 minutes, with an assist by Thomas Lemar, making it 1-0.

After that, none of the teams managed to score. With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas scored and equalised.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa scored, with an assist by Saul Niguez, and sealed the win. This brought the final score to 2-1.

Atletico Madrid’s Mario Hermoso was sent off in the 90th minute.

Celta Vigo’s Hugo Mallo was sent off in the 90th minute.

In the next round, Celta take on Osasuna away at El Sadar on Monday. Atletico play at home to Elche on Sunday.