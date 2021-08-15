Hosts Barcelona claimed three points against visiting Real Sociedad on Sunday in the La Liga. The game finished 2-4 (0-2).

Barcelona scored the first goal when Gerard Pique scored in the 19th minute, with an assist by Memphis Depay, making it 0-1.

Straight after the break, Martin Braithwaite made his mark and increased the team’s lead.

With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Barcelona’s Martin Braithwaite scored and increased their lead.

Eight minutes left to play, Real Sociedad’s Julen Lobete reduced as he scored, with an assist by Ander Barrenetxea.

Real Sociedad pulled one back again in the 85th minute of the game when Mikel Oyarzabal scored. But the team ran out of steam.

Just five minutes later, with an assist by Martin Braithwaite, it was Sergi Roberto who scored ensuring that Barcelona increased the lead to 4-2.

Next time Barca will play against Athletic Club on Saturday at San Mamés. Sociedad take on Rayo Vallecano at home on Sunday.